Brazilian Cristiano Amon is the new CEO of Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s Board of Directors unanimously elected Brazilian Cristiano Amon as the next CEO of the US technology company. The announcement was revealed on Tuesday (5) in a note posted on the company’s official website.

Amon will be the successor to Steve Mollenkopf, who, after 26 years in the company, decided to retire from the position of CEO he has held since 2014. Thus, the Brazilian engineer will take over from June 30, 2021.

“I am honored to be named Qualcomm’s next CEO and I thank Steve and the Board for their confidence in me,” Amon said in a statement. “We have been at the forefront of innovation for decades and I look forward to maintaining that position in the future.”

The executive also points out that he will work to drive the expansion of 5G in conventional and mobile devices. Thus, he believes that the brand will play a fundamental role in the digital transformation of various sectors in the coming years.

“I’m looking forward to working with our 41,000 employees worldwide to create technologies that will revolutionize the way people live, work and connect,” he concluded.

About Cristiano Amon

Master in Electrical Engineering with an honorary doctorate from UNICAMP, in São Paulo, Cristiano Amon started his career at Qualcomm as an engineer in 1995. Today, at the age of 50, he has been president of the North American company since January 2018.

The Brazilian was present at several important moments and followed several mergers and acquisitions over the 26 years in the company. He also had a strong participation in the expansion of the product catalog and in the 5G strategic plan.

In recent years, Amon has led the QCT division, which includes the mobile, automotive and internet of things segments. In addition, he also manages the brand’s global operations.