Brazilian Athlete Shows Behind The Scenes Of The Olympics And Goes Viral On The Web

Douglas Souza: If you entered your Instagram account this Wednesday morning (21), probably the “subject” that came up the most was the pointer Douglas Souza, of the Brazilian volleyball team. That’s because the athlete went viral on the social network overnight, literally.

Yesterday, Douglas posted a series of videos in his Stories showing “behind the scenes” of Tokyo’s Olympic Village, including the showers — at questionable height —, the cafeteria and the athletes’ dormitories. At one point, Douglas jumps onto the cardboard bed to test his strength.

Today, the player was amazed to see that the number of followers on Instagram doubled overnight. While the Instagram account had 300,000 followers, now the athlete has over 1 million fans on the social network.

In response to her colleague, the two-time Olympic champion Sheilla said: “You being you and Brazil accompanying you.”

The first game of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team is scheduled for next Friday (23), at 23:05 (Brasilia time).