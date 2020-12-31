Brazil requires covid-19 negative test to enter the country

International flight passengers will have to submit a negative covid-19 RT-PCR test before boarding to Brazil. The new security measure comes into force as of this Wednesday (30).

Only tests collected in laboratories certified by the health agency of the country of origin and performed up to 72 hours before the trip will be accepted. In addition, it will be mandatory for Brazilians and foreigners, regardless of the place of departure.

As highlighted by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), passengers will have to complete the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). Therefore, the e-mail with the proof must be presented to the airline before boarding.

On flights with connections or stopovers, travelers must remain in a restricted area of ​​the airport. As well as the 72 hour exam period, it will be considered in relation to boarding in the first part of the trip.

Children under 2 years old do not need to be negative. Ditto for children from 2 to 12 years old, if the companions fulfill the requirements. Children between 2 and 12 years old traveling unaccompanied must present the exam.

Anvisa points out that “failure to comply with the measure can lead to civil or criminal liability”. In the case of foreigners, they will be deported to their country of origin or have their asylum claim invalidated.



