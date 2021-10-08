Brazil Reaches 600 Thousand Deaths Per Covid-19; Vaccination Makes Disease Retract

Covid-19: Brazil passed the milestone of 600,000 deaths caused by covid-19 this Friday (8), according to data from the press consortium that brings together some of the main vehicles in the country. Brazil is the second in the world in absolute number of deaths, only behind the United States, which has already surpassed the 700,000 deaths mark.

Data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (7) pointed a total of 599,810 dead from the disease.

Altogether, more than 20 million people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country, but the numbers of deaths and officially recorded cases probably do not faithfully reflect reality, as many people who become infected with the virus are left without symptoms and do not undergo testing.

As covid-19 is a systemic disease, which attacks several parts of the body at the same time in the most severe cases, many patients can die without the diagnosis of covid-19 being reached in time.