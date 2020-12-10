Brazil may zero taxes on electric cars

Disclosed yesterday (9) at Agência Câmara de Notícias, of the Chamber of Deputies, Bill No. 5308/20, authored by Deputy Luiz Nishimori (PL-PR), proposes exemption from the collection of Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on imports and exits of electric or hybrid vehicles.

The text, currently being processed by the Chamber of Deputies, also zeroes the rates of PIS / PASEP and Cofins on imports and on gross sales revenue in the domestic market of these vehicles.

Affordable prices and zero emissions

The objective of the measure, explains the deputy, is to stimulate the demand for electric vehicles in Brazil, making prices more accessible, and, with this, to create opportunities for more investments in the sector, generating jobs and income.

Nishimori also cites the environmental issue, explaining to the portal of the Chamber of Deputies that, when compared to cars powered exclusively by combustion engines, electric and hybrid cars are more efficient, quieter and less polluting.

The deputy recognizes that, despite these benefits, the electric market is still very restricted in the country. For him, the increase in supply has occurred mainly among luxury models, which are “inaccessible to most Brazilians”



