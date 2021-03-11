Brazil leaves 2,000 daily deaths behind by Covid

In a country that is beginning to get used to the unacceptable sequence of funeral records, Brazil broke yesterday (10), for the first time, the mark of 2 thousand deaths caused by Covid-19: 2,349 were killed in the last 24 hours, increasing the daily average for 1,645 deaths.

Today (11), completes a year of the classification of the current health crisis as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), an odious anniversary to which 270,917 Brazilians will not be able to attend because they are buried in some common grave.

According to a survey conducted by the consortium of press vehicles that covers the situation of Covid-19 in the country, until 8 pm yesterday, 80,955 new diagnoses of the disease were reported, totaling 11,205,972 infected in Brazil. The daily moving average of diagnosed cases was 69,107, 32% higher than in the previous 14 days.

Current vaccination will have no effect on infection rate

Speaking to the newspaper O Globo, microbiologist Gulnar Azevedo, president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), attributes the macabre numbers of the pandemic to the “failure” of the federal government’s performance in the crisis. For her, “Brazil was not supposed to be in this situation. This number of deaths is unacceptable ”, highlighting that this explosion of cases had been reported to the Ministry of Health for a long time.

The president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência, Natália Pasternak, warned that the current vaccination campaign should not have an effect on the infection rate of Covid-19 in the short term in Brazil, according to O Globo. The microbiologist explained that immunization is occurring in an “incipient” way, and that there is a need to “pressure the government to buy more vaccines”.

According to the initiative of the media outlets, created from inconsistencies in the data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has so far only vaccinated 4.26% of the population with the first dose (9,013,639 people) and only 1.5% of the population. total of Brazilians took the second dose (3,166,189).