Brazil is the most expensive country in the iPhone 12 family

According to the information shared, Brazil became the country with the most expensive iPhone 12 among the countries where the price was announced for the iPhone 12 family. Argentina, however, be noted not yet announced the price list for countries such as Turkey, forcing the summit.

Apple had already released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models last month. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s largest smartphone to date, and the iPhone 12 mini, the “smallest iPhone with a notched screen”, were opened for pre-order as of last Friday.

Apple has so far only offered these smartphones in select markets, but that will soon change. Apple has announced that it will sell its 2020 model iPhones in more countries as of November 20. In addition, the device will be available for pre-order one week before this date.

IPhone prices in Brazil, almost twice the US prices

According to the information provided by the Brazilian website Tecnoblog, Brazil is the most expensive country among all the countries where the price of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max is announced.

According to the information shared, the price of the 64 GB iPhone 12 mini, which is the “cheapest iPhone of 2020 model”, which is announced as US $ 729, is $ 1,268 in Brazil. In addition, the price of the “2020 model, the most expensive iPhone”, with a US price of $ 1,399, is at $ 2,535 in Brazil for the 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

IPhone 12 mini (64GB) price in some countries:

Brazil – $ 1,268 (Most expensive)

Italy – $ 996

Portugal – $ 984

Mexico – $ 967

France – $ 961

India – $ 944

Japan – $ 795

Hong Kong – $ 774

USA – $ 729 (The cheapest)

IPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB) price in some countries:

Brazil – $ 2,535 (Most expensive)

Italy – $ 2,159

Portugal – $ 1,946

Mexico – $ 1,934

France – $ 1,911

India – $ 1,851

Japan – $ 1,602

Hong Kong – $ 1,523

USA – $ 1,399 (The cheapest)

Although Brazil is currently the country with the highest price tag for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the estimates are that this will change with the announcement of Argentina prices. Also expected to take place in Apple’s iPhone with these two explanations for price Turkey Turkey is a list of the top row.



