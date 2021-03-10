Brazil has a record 1,954 dead / day in the pandemic

The covid-19 seems to be winning the war against health in Brazil: yesterday the country registered 1,954 deaths in 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, and not counting the deaths of Goiás, unreported. The moving average is also a record high, with 1,572 dead in the last seven days, 39% up on the previous 14 days.

According to a survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the coronavirus pandemic, with the consolidated data from the state health departments by 8 pm on Tuesday (9), Brazil reached 11,125,017 cases of the disease and 268,568 deaths. Both cases and deaths showed an upward trend.

Now, it has been 48 consecutive days with the moving average of deaths above 1 thousand, 12 days above 1.1 thousand and, for the tenth day, higher than the 1.2 thousand mark. This means that the number of deaths continues to rise, recording 11 consecutive records since the 27th of February.

New cases and vaccination in Brazil

Yesterday (9) 69,537 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in 24 hours. Brazil now has 68,167 new cases per day, which is the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure is 38% higher than the average of the previous two weeks, which represents an increase of 20 thousand cases per day in the period.

Today, we are the nation with the highest number of daily covid cases in the world. Based on Monday’s data from the website that surveys global information about the disease, we have already surpassed the United States and we have three times more new cases per day than France and Italy.

Meanwhile, vaccination goes at a much more modest pace than the disease: for the time being, only 2,975,266 Brazilians are immunized, that is, they have received the second dose of the vaccine, which represents 1.41% of the population. As of Tuesday (9), 8,736,891 people had already received the first dose of the immunizer against covid-19, or 4.13% of the Brazilian population.

The situation of ICUs in Brazil

According to an extraordinary edition of the bulletin accompanying the ICU capacity in Brazil, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported that, on Tuesday, 20 units of the federation reached the state of “critical alert zone” that represents an occupation equal to or greater to 80%. Of these, 13 have an occupancy rate above 90%.

The rate is greater than 90% in the states: Rondônia, Acre, Tocantins, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás and the Federal District.