Brazil Game Awards 2020: check out nominated games

At the end of this year, there are more awards dedicated to the world of games to be celebrated. Among them is the Brazil Game Awards, which consists of an independent jury made up of more than 100 Brazilian journalists, influencers and content producers, including Voxel himself.

The goal, as you can imagine, is to choose the games that stood out throughout 2020 in the most diverse categories. This year’s nominees have just been released!

Among them, Fall Guys, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II were the lucky ones and received the most nominations, each with at least 4 categories:

Fall Guys: Best Original Game, Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer, Best Independent Game.

Ghost of Tsushima: Game of the Year, Best Original Game, Best Action / Adventure Game, Best Portuguese Dubbing.

Hades: Game of the Year, Best Original Game, Best Soundtrack, Best Independent Game.

The Last of Us Part II: Game of the Year, Best Action / Adventure game, Best Soundtrack, Best Portuguese Dubbing.

For those who are curious, it is worth saying that the winners will be announced next Monday (14).

The full list of nominees for the Brazil Game Awards 2020 can be seen below:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Studios)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Studios)

Brazilian Game of the Year

Addle Earth (Sunland Studios of Entertainment)

Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions / Super.Com)

Mayara & Annabelle: Idle Battles (Skullfish Studios)

Out of Space (Behold Studios)

Under Domain (Playlearn)

Most Awaited Game – 2021

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studios / Sony Studios)

Halo: Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Studios / Sony Studios)

Resident Evil: Village (Capcom)

Best Original Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys (MediaTonic / Devolver Digital)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Studios)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)



