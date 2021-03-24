Brazil exceeds 3,000 deaths per day due to Covid-19

For the first time overcoming the sad mark of 3 thousand deaths by covid-19 in a single day, Brazil arrives quickly and uncontrolled to its worst moment in the war against the new coronavirus: until 20h on Tuesday (23) , the country accounted for a total of 298,843 Brazilians killed since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the press consortium, the country recorded 3,158 deaths in 24 hours yesterday, raising the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days to 2,349, in a succession of records whose variation was + 43% when compared to the average of the last 24 days. With this, the macabre spiral reaches the highest level for the 25th consecutive day.

Hours after the release of the data, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) made a statement to the nation on national television. According to the country’s main representative, 2021 will be the “vaccination year”. His speech was immediately contested by the country’s main news programs that pointed out distortions and untruths in the speech.

Chaos in the states

Upon reaching the number of 12,136,615 infections by the coronavirus, the situation in the states could not be worse. Also on Tuesday (23), four units of the federation had their most lethal day since the beginning of the pandemic: Espírito Santo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

São Paulo recorded 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours, accumulating 68,623 deaths since the arrival of the coronavirus. Paraná had 311 deaths registered until 8 pm yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 15,166. In Santa Catarina, there were 182 deaths and a total of 9,833 deaths. Espírito Santo, with 72 lives lost, also broke its record of deaths, totaling 7,053 deaths.

In the Federal District, another ghost haunts the population: the queues for ICU beds. Yesterday, 415 people were desperately waiting for a vacancy in that hospital structure to be released, while bodies accumulated on the floor of hospitals and dentists were summoned to act on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

The nation calls for help

Amid the slaughter and the consummate collapse of the health system, more than 80 medical associations and councils, including the Brazilian Medical Association, signed a document on Tuesday, giving guidelines to governments in all spheres, to health professionals, Judiciary and the entire population.

In the document, the professionals ask for the adoption of total social isolation, the union of the public power and the purchase of missing drugs in SUS hospitals. The letter also advises that anticoagulants should be used only in hospitalized patients, and highlights the ineffectiveness of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, among others.