Brazil Ended 2020 With 134 Million Active Credit Cards

Credit Cards: Even affected by restrictions related to the new coronavirus pandemic, Brazil ended 2020 with a total of 134 million active credit cards, according to the Central Bank (BC). The data are in the survey “Retail and Card Payments Statistics in Brazil”, released this Tuesday (31).

This number means an increase of 12% compared to the amount added at the end of 2019. The growth was also registered in debit cards (167 million) and prepaid (23.7 million), modalities that grew 26% and 90% , respectively.

The report showed stability in the number of credit card transactions, while those in debit increased 5% over the same period. The survey also revealed an increase of 27.3% in the number of off-site transactions carried out in the credit function and 3.9% in debit.

In relation to the value of domestic transactions, they grew 6% in credit card, 21% in debit and 81% in prepaid, the latter justified by the arrival of new participants in the segment, according to BC. The institution claims that the market decreased in the second quarter, but managed to recover in the last months of the year.