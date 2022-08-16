Braylon Edwards’ Opinion Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Braylon Edwards doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his opinion of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The former NFL receiver tweeted that he doesn’t think Herbert is among the league’s top six quarterbacks yet.

“I don’t care who it offends… Justin Herbert is not yet in the top 6 QB. So many followers and gas artists, but not so many researchers. Look at Herbert’s games last year, all the big games he’s 1 pick and a few 2 cases. He’s extremely talented, but he hasn’t achieved it yet,” Edwards tweeted.

Edwards then tweeted that right now he would take Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott instead of Herbert.

The NFL community reacted ambiguously to this move.

Herbert will have a chance to prove Edwards wrong as he tries to lead the Chargers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.