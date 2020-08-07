Brawlhalla Released for iOS and Android

Ubisoft has released the mobile version of Brawlhalla, the two-dimensional fighting game it released years ago, for Android and iOS. Coming with cross-platform support, the game brings smartphone users together with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC players.

Ubisoft, one of the important names in the video game industry, appeared in 2015 with a game called Brawlhalla. Mainly developed as a platform game, Brawlhalla provided an impressive fighting game experience for players. The company recently announced that this fun game will come to mobile platforms. The expected day has come and Ubisoft has released the mobile version of the popular game Brawlhalla for iOS and Android.

The most important feature of Ubisoft’s two-dimensional fighting game Brawlhalla is that it offers full cross-platform support. In other words, rivals of gamers who access this game from their smartphones and tablets will be among other players using PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One. This feature of Brawlhalla seems to attract mobile gamers into an immersive experience.

Brawlhalla offers players more than 20 game modes. This shows that mobile gamers will not easily get bored with Brawlhalla. This game also includes characters from popular cartoon characters such as Ben 10 and Rayman, as well as Adventure Time. Players have the opportunity to experience more than 50 characters as they wish.

Ubisoft's new mobile game needs at least iOS 11 on the iOS platform and at least Android 5.0 on the Android ecosystem. If you have an iPhone, the game takes up 625 MB of space and requires 84 MB for the Android ecosystem.




