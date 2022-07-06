Bravo Pauses Million Dollar listing in New York after Frederick Eklund’s departure

Closing the store — for now. After nine seasons, Million Dollar Listing New York has suspended production for the foreseeable future, just over six months after star Fredrik Eklund announced his departure from the franchise.

The reality show, which premiered in 2012 as a spin-off of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, has been “suspended,” Variety reported on Wednesday, July 6, explaining that the network prefers to suspend production rather than completely cancel the show in case they are revived later. There are currently no plans to shoot any episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York. Over the course of nine seasons, the series has received two Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category and spawned two spin-offs of its own.

Season 9 followed real estate agents Eklund, 45, and Ryan Serhant as they tried to navigate the world of luxury real estate amid the coronavirus pandemic, that is, when they could even show and sell houses.

“It was very frustrating because I couldn’t get to New York. We weren’t allowed to fly or even do real estate,” the Swedish native told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021. “We were not even allowed by law to engage in real estate, we could not hold screenings. Our customers wanted us to sell anyway, and we have fiduciary obligations to them. So, our customers are screaming: “Sell my apartment. I want to leave New York.”

He continued: “This is crazy. There’s a lot of comedy there. And, of course, it’s a really hard time, and it’s a very sad time, but we took care of all this. I think it will be very interesting to see.”

Bravo’s decision to end the million-dollar listing in New York came after Eklund announced in January that he was leaving the franchise after more than a decade. “After an amazing 11 years, I decided it was time for the next chapter in my life and to leave the million dollar listing,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “For me, this is the end of an era and a new beginning.”

The former Bravo presenter continued: “Last week I told Andy [Cohen], the producers and the executives how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean, what an incredible run we had together. I shared with all of you all the memorable milestones of the last decade: meeting Derek [Kaplan, my husband], our wedding, miscarriages, the birth of our twins and all the beautiful property. I will always cherish this shared experience.”

Earlier, Eklund spoke about how his decision to stop drinking affected his career as a high-class real estate agent. “I think it’s so ingrained in our society, especially in big cities like New York and Los Angeles. It’s definitely ingrained in real estate,” he told us in May 2021. “You need to communicate with customers, to a lesser extent during COVID.”

The decision to sober up also allowed him to be more present at his twins. “The other side of COVID is, for example, that you are going to have a glass of wine at home with the children. And I just felt that towards the end there was some heaviness and fatigue,” he said. “I just love what I do. I love my children. I love my family. And I’m just an adventurer and, I hope, still a very young soul. So it didn’t really fit with who I want to be.”