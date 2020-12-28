Bravely Default II: trailer shows the realm of Wiswald

Square Enix has published a new trailer for Bravely Default II, now presenting the story of Wiswald’s magical kingdom.

Dominated by unrestrained vegetation, the kingdom of Wiswald is home to the Magic Research Institute, an administrative and scientific center where magicians gather to discuss the future of the population. The gigantic “tree house” will then be the stage for countless tensions and alliances, as well as for the emergence of terrible threats. Check out the trailer below.

In the images, you can see more details of the characters: Emma, Roddy, Lily, and Galahad, and how each will behave with their special skills in combat. In addition, the video shows a little gameplay in the city and more details of buildings and level design.

Bravely Default II will be available on February 26, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.



