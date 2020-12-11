Bravely Default II gets new details on areas and mechanics

Square Enix has unveiled a series of new details from Bravely Default II, featuring two new exploitable countries, unique characters, combat mechanics, special skills and support, plus some new jobs.

Among the novelties are the countries of Savalon and Wiswald, which will present new plots and dozens of new characters to make the continent of Excillant even richer. Players will meet princes, wizards, gamblers and a host of other mysterious citizens as they delve into the stories of a war-torn area and a magical kingdom fated for disorder.

The battle system of Bravely Default II will be enhanced to deliver the most complete and accessible experience possible, with turn mechanics that use the combination of numerous special and support skills to further streamline combat. Each power will be linked to an event and class during the confrontations and should be used in a strategic and appropriate way for different situations.



