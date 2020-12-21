Bravely Default II: ‘demo’ available for download on Switch

Nintendo revealed last Thursday (17) that the final version of the Bravely Default II demo is now available for download. That way, all players will be able to test the game in its closest form to the final one, in addition to earning rewards on the console if they download the demo before the game’s launch.

According to developer Team Asano, who works in partnership with Square Enix on the production of Bravely Default II, the demonstration will give a taste of “the vivid art, strategic battle system and the memorable music from the first main chapter of the game”.

In addition, all players who download the demo before the official arrival of the title will have access to a reward of 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, which will be automatically added to the user’s account within 30 days of download.

Bravely Default II will be released on February 26, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.



