Bravely Default 2 Reaches One Million Copies Sold

Bravely Default 2 reached the milestone of one million copies sold, announced Square Enix on the game’s official website. It’s an impressive number, especially considering that the game already had more than 900,000 units sold on Switch alone, and the launch on Steam boosted it to surpass it.

To celebrate the feat, Square Enix has started a promotion of its games in Japan. Unfortunately, it seems that the discounts haven’t reached the West yet, but today, the 22nd, Steam starts its year-end promotion, so who knows the game gets a better price on the platform.

The success of Bravely Default 2 is also interesting to highlight the popularity of the JRPG. While the genre is not so popular in the West – often considered even “niche” – its sales show that this type of game is sustainable and has no difficulty finding an audience.

Bravely Default 2 was first released on the Nintendo Switch on February 26th of this year. A few months later, on September 2, the game arrived on PC via Steam. So far, Square Enix has not officially spoken of plans to take the title to other consoles, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Anyone with a Nintendo Switch can also enjoy a demo of the game, which unfortunately is not available on the PC.