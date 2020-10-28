Bravely Default 2 is postponed to February 2021

Nintendo released today, totally by surprise, a new episode of its Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase full of news! Among them, Bravely Default 2 had more details revealed, won a new trailer, but also the unfortunate news that its launch was postponed to February 26, 2021.

On a more positive note, Nintendo revealed that it has received more than 20,000 responses to a feedback survey on the game’s demo, and today we will see yet another trailer for the new Bravely Default, with the development team explaining what changes they made in light of the comments of the fans.

Guided by the crystals, four heroes set out on a grand adventure. In their way stands a group of powerful Asterisks bearers, each possessing a powerful job type. #BravelyDefault II launches on 2/26! Pre-order now: https://t.co/zEG5JE6KIY pic.twitter.com/3GdC3fjcq1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2020

The third game in the series (don’t be fooled by the number in the title! It was preceded by Bravely Default and Bravely Second: End Layer) was originally announced at The Game Awards 2019, and its launch should happen in 2020. Considering that we had the coronavirus pandemic in the meantime, the postponement is not surprising at all, right? Are you looking forward to playing the new Square Enix RPG? Comment below!



