Bravely Default 2 Debuts Final Demo on Nintendo Switch

The game was scheduled for 2020, but the studio announced that it needed a little more time to polish the product to its fullest.

In a year like 2020, delays and changes in plans have occurred incessantly. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the background, many companies have had to adapt their operations to develop their products. In this context, Bravely Default 2 for Nintendo Switch has also had to modify its date. Despite being scheduled for 2020, its launch has finally been set for next February 2021. However, to whet their appetite, players have the possibility to download the final demo completely free of charge.

It has been announced by the official video game account on Twitter. “The final demo for Bravely Default 2 is here to give you a preview of its vivid artistry, strategic battle system, and memorable soundtrack.” This is the first main chapter and can now be downloaded at no additional cost. Those who do will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum points.

You can get it from the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch console. You can also log in with your account on your PC and download it through the link that we offer below

During a Nintendo Direct Mini that was held last October, Square Enix showed a new official trailer, as well as a video in which they delved into the feedback received by the players. Do not forget that there was an initial demo in March, from which they have learned to continue improving the product. The developers have touched on the balance of difficulty and controls, as well as other improvements that will be implemented in the commercial version.

Bravely Default 2 is a sequel to a saga that was born on Nintendo 3DS. Its launch is scheduled for February 26 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.




