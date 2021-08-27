Bravely Default 2 Arrives on PC in Early September

Bravely Default 2: Today (26), Square Enix revealed great news for RPG fans: Bravely Default 2 arrives on the 2nd of September this year on PC via Steam!

The RPG is on promotion on the Steam page until the 14th (2pm at Brasília Time), and starts at R$226.99 for R$204.29.

Check out the requirements needed to run the game on your PC:

Minimum requirements:

Processor: 64-bit required

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bits

Processor: AMD FX-4350 / Intel® Core™ i3 2.5GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 460 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760

DirectX: Version 11

Space required: 15 GB

Recommended requirements:

Processor: 64-bit required

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bits

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5 2.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 480 (8GB) / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Space required: 15 GB

So, did you like the news? Will they play Bravely Default 2 on PC? Let us know in the comments section!