Brandi Glanville condemns Vicky’s behavior during the filming of RHUGT

Brandi Glanville is the latest housewife to criticize the behavior of Vicki Gunvalson during the filming of season 2 of the series “Real Housewives: A Journey for Girls” after calling the series “Lonely Old Man” a “bitch”. Brandy, the owner of the diamond in seasons 3 and 5 of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, is no stranger to controversy. From Lisa Vanderpump’s slap in the face to Eileen Davidson pouring wine in her face, Brandy’s romantic relationship has been as problematic as her platonic friendship. As a member of the RHUGT club season 2 of “Ex-Wives”, Brandy’s divorce from actor Eddie Cibrian (who cheated on Brandy with singer Leanne Rimes) became even more spectacular because of Eddie’s affair with the star of “Vanderpump Rules” Sheana Marie.

Like Brandy, Vicki (who starred in 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County) is known for her sharp tongue, explosive fights and failed relationships. When Vicky wasn’t arguing with Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter or Gretchen Rossi, she was busy trying to fill her “love tank” after her divorce from Donn Gunvalson. Unfortunately for Vicky, her relationship after the divorce ended in nothing but a broken heart. Vicki’s boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, was infamously convicted after faking cancer in the 10th season of RHOC, which quickly destroyed Vicki’s reputation. Vicky then moved on to Steve Lodge, who unexpectedly married schoolteacher Janice Carlton just a few months after his two-year engagement to Vicky broke up.

In an interview with Page Six promoting the second season of RHUGT, Brandi described Vicky as a “tough nut to crack” who “undermined the band” and “became a bitch.” While the ex-wives were ready to have fun at the mansion of bluestone star Dorinda Medley from the TV series “The Real Housewives of New York” in the Hamptons, Brandy felt that Vicki “didn’t want to be there” because she “didn’t get respect.” she thought she deserved it,” which spoiled the impression of the other housewives. Brandi’s recent comment isn’t the only criticism directed at the 60—year-old, as the feud between Dorinda and Vicky has been heating up since they argued over the COVID-19 vaccine during filming last year.

Although Vicky remains on the side of Brandy and Dorinda ahead of the premiere of the second season of RHUGT, she does have an ally in the person of Dorinda’s former partner in the film RHONY Jill Zarin. Jill, who gave an interview with Page Six with Brandy, was quick to defend Vicki’s emotionally charged but cold demeanor. “I feel very sorry for Vicky,” Jill explained and reasoned: “We all know that Vicky said she didn’t want to be alone, she couldn’t be alone, she needed a man. She says she’s not sure about it. , she knows it’s her problem.” Jill later revealed during an interview that she knew about Vicki and Steve’s recent breakup during filming, and justified that Vicki was a “mess” because she “can’t control her feelings.”

In addition to Brandy, Vicki, Dorinda and Jill, the second season of RHUGT will feature Vicki’s best friend Tamra Judge, Brandi’s former partner in the film RHOBH Taylor Armstrong and the stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille. Due to Vicky’s unfavorable impression of Housewives and the released clip showing a dramatic quarrel between Brandi and Taylor, fans of “Real Housewives” need to wait another week to see these former owners of diamonds, peaches, oranges and apples return to television.