Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Horror Series Gets Trailer

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix released the first trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavor (Cherry Flavor Revenge), a horror miniseries starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Fighting Angel). The attraction is based on the 1996 novel written by Todd Grimson and tells the story of a filmmaker who tries to produce her first film in Hollywood in the early 1990s, until she is betrayed and humiliated by a powerful producer — the person to whom she will apply her revenge.

The preview highlights the plot’s supernaturally suspenseful tone in a pulp style, with the protagonist on a bizarre, mind-blowing journey of sex and magic. The video features quick scenes of ghostly apparitions and lots of kittens.

Check out!

In addition to Salazar, the main cast of the production will be Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Eric Lange (Lost) and Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). In addition, it will feature guest appearances by Hannah Levien (The Magicians: School of Magic), Leland Orser (Seven: The Seven Deadly Crimes) and Patrick Fischler (Twin Peaks: The Return).

Brand New Cherry Flavor will consist of 8 episodes of 1 hour each; Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion (Channel Zero duo) will serve as showrunners. The title will hit streaming on August 13th.