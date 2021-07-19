Bram Stoker: Discover Other Unmissable Works By The Author of Dracula

Bram Stoker: Horror literature has several interesting titles. In fact, many authors became renowned for being able to build dense narratives full of chilling passages. One of the most famous names in the genre is Bram Stoker.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, the writer published a novel in 1897 that would forever change the history of literature. Dracula has offered readers, through letters from the main characters, truly chilling details about the fearsome Count Dracula — a mysterious being who tries to hide his true facet from lawyer Jonathan Harker.

Despite being highly praised by critics, the vampire work took some time to find its audience. However, interest in Stoker’s writings was being developed at the beginning of the 20th century, when cinematographic art was gaining ground and producers were looking for stories to be adapted.

Dracula by Bram Stocker and the cinema

As readers became acquainted with this terrifying epistolary novel, several pieces were produced. One, written by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston based on the original book, became a huge success. Thus, in 1931, filmmaker Tod Browning was given the task of directing the first adaptation for the seventh art, with actor Bela Lugosi in the lead role.

A curious fact is that before that, in 1922 in Germany, the filmmaker Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau made an adaptation of Dracula under another name, since its producers did not have the rights to Stoker’s work. For this reason, Nosferatu suffered severe sanctions from justice and almost had its original scrolls lost completely.

Far beyond Count Drácula: other works by Bram Stoker to discover

A good book collection has a variety of titles. In this sense, to explore Bram Stoker’s writings a little more, how about getting to know other works by the author?

Dracula – Luxury Edition

Although the list starts with his most famous novel, this edition is impressive on many levels. Featuring a hardcover and a finish full of details, the book has just over 400 pages and a layout that is very reminiscent of ancient writings. With that, the readers’ experience in such a chilling narrative can be even more immersive.

In the book, there are introductory texts that serve as supplementary reading for curious people. It’s a great way to delve into certain aspects found by the plot.

The Seven Fingers of Death and The Burrow of the White Worm

The literary critic of the time acclaimed Bram Stoker’s Dracula with much praise. For this reason, the author continued to bet on supernatural plots to catch the attention of readers and also to develop in a genre little explored until then.

The Burrow of the White Worm tells the story of a young man who discovers a terrifying creature in the region he moves to, and The Seven Fingers of Death involves a mystery about an attack the character Abel Trelawny suffers.

strange tales

This is a great book for anyone looking to read and enjoy short stories. In this collection, nine macabre stories were brought together, showing the best of the author as a short story writer. Among them is the famous tale “Dracula’s Guest,” which brings his most iconic character back into the spotlight.

The Jewel of the Seven Stars

In a narrative full of mysteries, the author introduces Abel Trelawny to his readers. The character, who is also a great collector of objects from ancient Egypt, proposes a riddle to his daughter Margaret and her friend, the lawyer Malcolm. Thus, the characters engage in a risky adventure, in which dark secrets are revealed little by little.

The White Worm’s Lair

In this latest horror novel by the author, a family plot full of frightening possibilities is narrated. The main character is Adam Salton, who can be his uncle’s great heir if his relationships with the rest of his family are established.

Bram Stoker’s Great Works Box

Finally, a bonus for the writer’s fans. In this collection of hardcover books you will find Dracula, The Seven Fingers of Death, A Burrow of the White Worm and Strange Tales. A great investment for those who enjoy horror and mystery types of books.