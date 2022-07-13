Bradley Cooper meets Huma Abedin after being introduced by Anna Wintour: Reports

Go further? It is reported that after breaking up with Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin after a matchmaking attempt by Anna Wintour.

Bradley Cooper’s Dating History: Irina Shayk, Jennifer Esposito, more

According to numerous sources, 47-year-old Cooper and 45-year-old Abedin have been dating for several months. Page Six was the first to report that 72-year-old Wintour introduced the couple before the Met Gala earlier this year. The hangover star and a political staffer were present, however they did not walk the red carpet together.

Ahead of his recent dating development, Cooper was in a relationship with 36-year-old Shake. The former couple started dating in 2015, and two years later they had their first child. After being fired in 2019, Cooper and Shake focused on raising their daughter Leia together.

The model previously gave a rare glimpse into their bond when discussing how her thoughts about marriage had changed after their breakup. “Everyone looks at it in their own way,” Shake told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2019. — Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I am not the person who is against it.”

Former couples ruin Co-parenting

The native of Russia also said that she does not understand the term “co-parenting”. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her father, he’s 100 percent her father,” she said during an interview with Elle in March 2021. “Co—parenting is parenting.”

According to Shake, it was a conscious decision on her part to keep the details of their relationship to herself for many years. “My past relationship is something that belongs to me, and it’s personal. It’s just a part of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” added the Sports Illustrated model, who was briefly linked to Kanye West in June 2021.

Later that year, Cooper and Shake sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted spending more time together in public. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that nothing had “changed” between them.

“When Bradley takes breaks from filming, he likes to spend time with his family,” an insider explained in December 2021. “He and Irina will have dinner together and participate in fun children’s activities in which their daughter participates.”

A source noted that the duo remained “incredibly close,” saying, “They are very supportive of each other and each other’s careers. As always, they put their daughter first in every decision they make.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: what were they like

The Licorice Pizza actor was also previously linked to model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015.

Abedin, for her part, made headlines in 2011 after her ex-husband Anthony Weiner was accused of sending sexual messages and photos to various women. The Michigan native was initially on Weiner’s side, but later announced their separation after admitting to sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

“After long and painful thoughts and work on my marriage, I decided to break up with my husband. Anthony and I remain committed to doing what’s best for our son, who is the light of our lives,” Abedin, who shares 10-year—old son Jordan with the former congressman, 57, said in an August 2016 statement. “At this difficult time, I ask that our privacy be respected.”

Abedin, who filed for divorce in 2017, is still in court with Weiner.