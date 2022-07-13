Bradley Cooper briefly dated Dianna Agron before his affair with Huma Abedin: “It wasn’t serious”

A short-lived relationship. Before Bradley Cooper started dating Huma Abedin, the actor was briefly involved with Dianna Agron, a source tells Us Weekly.

Bradley Cooper’s Dating History: Irina Shayk, Jennifer Esposito, more

“He met Dianne by chance when he and Huma were starting out, but it wasn’t serious with Dianne yet,” the insider explains shortly after news broke of Cooper’s new relationship with the 45—year-old political staffer.

Agron’s affair with the “Hangover” actor occurred after her marriage to Winston Marshall ended. In October 2016, Us broke the news that the 36-year-old former Glee star and 34-year-old guitarist Mumford & Sons got married in Morocco.

At the time, a second source told us that Marshall was “the nicest guy” who treated the actress “like a princess.” The insider added: “He is so caring and takes her family everywhere they go and sees them whenever she wants. He’s also so kind to her friends.”

After three years of marriage, Us confirmed in August 2020 that Agron and Marshall had separated. Earlier this year, the musician reflected on how, after the divorce, he finally “came to Christ again.”

Actors of the series “Chorus”: where are they now?

During a March interview with The Sunday Times, Marshall detailed how he gained “clarity and energy” after giving up alcohol and drugs three years ago. “I don’t miss fame. I don’t think it was real,” he said. “It tempted me. I was drawn into it. In particular, thanks to this recent experience, I realized that many of my friends in that world were not my real friends.”

The Georgia native, for her part, has not spoken publicly about the breakup. Agron was previously involved with Alex Pettifer, Sebastian Stan and Thomas Cockerell before her wedding.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Cooper has also made headlines over the years about his personal life. The Pennsylvania native was in a long-term relationship with Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013. Ahead of their final breakup, the Marvel star praised Cooper’s passionate approach to his career.

“Bradley is a very dedicated and open professional,” Saldana told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2012 about her co—star in the film “Words.” “It’s really good when you can balance it with an actor, not an actor who just comes prepared and just says, ‘Don’t screw up, my light’ and ‘That phrase is my close—up.’ it doesn’t matter where the camera was. It was as if we were both part of this long conversation.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: what were they like

The Grammy Award winner later dated model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015 before moving on to Irina Shayk. Cooper and the 36-year-old Russian native welcomed their daughter Leia in 2017 after two years of relationship. In June 2019, we confirmed that the couple had separated after four years of marriage.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and worst sides—it’s just human nature,” Shake told British Vogue in March 2020 about her bond with Cooper. “Two great people don’t have to be a good couple. “I think we were very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

Earlier this month, another source spoke about how the friendship with Anna Wintour led to the actor’s new romance “Licorice Pizza”. “Bradley and Huma have been dating for several months,” the insider explained. “They were framed by Anna Wintour, they have a lot in common, and their friends are very happy to see where this relationship is going.”

With a report by Travis Cronin