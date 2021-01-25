Brad Pitt: Will Angelina Jolie take custody of her children?

What about the situation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Is the latter always ready to do anything for the care of her children?

Is it still the war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Is the actress always ready to do anything for custody of her children?

Since her breakup with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has done everything to ensure that her children do not suffer! She does many activities with them, including shopping.

A close source told our colleagues at Hollywood Life: “She wants to keep some semblance of normal life. Angelina loves shopping, and aiming for a particular purchase… But she especially enjoys this moment face to face with these children. It brings them back to a normal life! ”

One thing is certain, the ex of Brad Pitt will do anything to not lose custody of his children: “Angie and his lawyers are always on the lookout for anything they can get on Brad Pitt. Angie is ready for anything. ”

In addition, Angelina Jolie would also be very upset by the new proximity between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Although there hasn’t been any concrete evidence, the actress takes it very badly.

And that’s not all ! Angelina Jolie is so sad to lose her children that she lost a lot of money using several lawyers.

BRAD PITT: HIS EX PAYER EXPENSIVE!

Last week, Globe claimed that Brad Pitt’s ex was in financial trouble because of his sky-high legal bills.

“She’s starting to panic about her dwindling cash flow. Every time she files a motion, like her failed attempt to fire the judge, it costs her money. These lawyers are expensive. They can charge over $ 850 an hour, and that adds up ”

One thing is certain, the actress is not giving up! She therefore gives herself body and soul to defend the good of her children!