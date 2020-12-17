Brad Pitt: why did he really break up with Jennifer Aniston?

In 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their breakup. Why the two actors separated? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a love affair for seven years, before divorcing in 2005.

Everyone remembers the split between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. For those who do not remember, we must go back to 2005.

Between them, love no longer flows under bridges. The two lovebirds can’t do it anymore. So their relationship is floundering. And it’s not a bad patch!

So, after seven years of love, the two actors announce their terrible decision to the press. They separate and begin divorce proceedings.

However, no one knows why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt prefer to end their relationship. Has any of them been unfaithful? Were there any disagreements? Did they no longer love each other?

So many unanswered questions. But now we finally know the reasons. At the time, the actor reportedly failed to project himself more with Rachel in the Friends series.

Indeed, the man who was twice voted the sexiest man in the world by People magazine, in 2000 and 1995, did not like their lifestyle. She was much more active than he was at the moment.

BRAD PITT THE TROMPAIT

But that’s not all ! Indeed, Brad Pitt would not have been the kindest to her. When Jennifer Aniston had his back turned, he cooed with Angelina Jolie.

These rumors of infidelity then materialized some time later, as the two lovers got married. And they had children, biological and adopted.

Besides, there is another reason. At the time, Jennifer Aniston did not want children. Unlike Brad Pitt, who wanted to be a father.

So, would he have left her to start a family with another? As a reminder, the 51-year-old actress has never tasted motherhood.



