Brad Pitt Weighs In on Whether Margot Robbie Really Snuck Up on Their Kiss in Babylon

Brad Pitt has finally shared his thoughts on how Margot Robbie is working on an impromptu kiss on screen during their new Hollywood historical play Babylon. According to actress Barbie, it was her idea for her character, an actress of the late 1920s named Nellie Laroy, to merge lips with Pitt’s Hollywood heavyweight Jack Conrad. Robbie joked that the film’s director Damien Chazelle called her creative freedom, and he joked about her wanting to kiss the Fight Club actor. However, Pitt has a different point of view on the situation.

The Oscar winner gave an interview to ET at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night, where he talked more about the on-screen fireworks display between him and his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star. When the interviewer asked Pitt about the “hidden” kiss, the actor clarified the situation. According to Pitt, it wasn’t just Margot Robbie’s kiss, but rather a situation where the actor clearly understood his role and made a decision that seemed right for their character and scene. He said:

No, not necessarily. There is always room for interpretation of the characters.

Pitt also joked that kissing two actors is the most harmless thing the “Birds of Prey” actress does in the movie. According to the star of the bullet train, Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s film is simply incendiary, and this is the best thing he has ever seen. Pitt continued:

Trust me, this is the most tame thing she does in this. She’s burning with it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen her do.

Considering how great Robbie was in the films “I, Tonya” and “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”, this is high praise from the actor, which will undoubtedly only strengthen the desire of fans to see her perform.

We only knew a few quick things about Babylon for quite some time until Vanity Fair published first-look photos and a wild NSFW trailer appeared online for this movie, which is at the end of the 2022 movie schedule.

“Babylon” will take viewers back to the heyday of Hollywood in the 1920s. The film tells the story of the transition from silent films to talking films and how Los Angeles began to turn into the capital of entertainment. Along with Robbie and Pitt, the film will also star such stars as newcomer Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Gene Smart, Samara Weaving, Spike Jonze, Flea, Eric Roberts and P.J. Byrne.

While Margot Robbie’s scene with Pitt got into the frame, the actress has said in the past that she is not sure that her merged lips with Katherine Waterston will get into the movie rental. I guess the audience will have to wait and see how Robbie was on fire during filming, and whether it’s broadcast on screen. If the trailer says what we can expect, I think we’re in for one hot time at the movie complex.

Babylon parties will be released in theaters on December 23. However, the early reaction to Damien Chazelle’s film was somewhat mixed, although Margot Robbie’s performance was noted as a climax. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend to keep up with our thoughts on Babylon, and feel free to check out our release schedule for 2023.