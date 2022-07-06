Brad Pitt wants to “meet another” person with “facial blindness” Prosopagnosia: “No one believes me”

Lost in the crowd. Brad Pitt recently spoke about his unique struggle with remembering people’s faces, an experience that, in his opinion, is caused by prosopagnosia.

“No one believes me!” The 58-year-old “Fight Club” star told GQ in her August 2022 cover story. When the interviewer said that their spouse suffers from the same disease, Pitt was surprised: “I want to meet someone else.”

Despite the fact that he was not officially diagnosed, the Golden Globe winner noted that big parties and other social events are not always easy for him. According to the journalist, Pitt’s “facial blindness” made him wonder if people consider him “detached and aloof, inaccessible, egocentric,” no matter how hard he tries to remember names and faces.

Prosopagnosia often affects people from birth, but in some patients it occurs after strokes, traumatic brain injuries or other neurodegenerative diseases. It can be so serious that some people don’t recognize their relatives or friends, with many relying on details such as hairstyles or mannerisms to identify people.

Pitt previously spoke about his self-diagnosed condition during an interview with Esquire in 2013. “So many people hate me because they think I don’t respect them,” the Moneyball star said at the time. “From time to time, someone gives me context and I say, “Thank you for helping me.”.. Do you understand this, for example: “You are selfish. You will be vain.”

At the time, the Oklahoma native admitted that some facial features are a “mystery” to him. “I can’t understand the face, and yet I come from such a design-aesthetic point of view,” he continued. “I’m going to take tests. …That’s why I’m staying at home.”

The Ad Astra star became even more personal with GQ, reflecting on his decision to quit smoking and join Alcoholics Anonymous. “I don’t have that opportunity to smoke one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he told the publication. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and about to crash into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Pitt praised his “really cool” group of fellow AA members, whose “private” meetings helped him feel “safe” on the road to sobriety. “I’ve seen other people’s stuff that was recorded when they were spilling their guts, and it’s just awful for me,” he added.

Shortly before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor became the subject of a child abuse investigation related to an incident on the family’s private jet. The situation prompted Pitt to sober up, and he was later approved by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The divorce of the colleagues in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” has not yet been finalized, but the judge declared them both unmarried in 2019. 16-year-old Vivienne and Knox, who are 13 years old, have been at odds over custody of their minor children for several years. The former couple is also fighting for ownership of Chateau Miraval, an estate and vineyard they acquired together in the south of France.