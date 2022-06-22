Brad Pitt talks about visiting AA and giving up cigarettes: “I’ve lost my privileges”

Abandoning old habits. Brad Pitt spoke about his decision to quit smoking and about his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I don’t have that opportunity to smoke one or two [cigarettes] a day,” Pitt, 58, said in an interview with GQ on Wednesday, June 22. to crash into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

The Ad Astra star sobered up after an incident in September 2016 on his family’s private jet, which led to an investigation into child abuse. Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014, filed for divorce a week later. In November 2016, Pitt was approved by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. To help his journey into society, the “Fight Club” actor began attending AA meetings.

“I had a really cool male group here, very private and selective, so it was safe,” he told GQ. “Because I’ve seen other people’s stuff that was recorded when they were spilling their guts, and it’s just awful for me.”

The Oklahoma native also spoke to the publication back in 2017, just six months after he quit drinking.

“Personally, I can’t remember a day after I graduated from college when I didn’t drink, eat a joint or something like that. Something. And you understand that a lot of this, cigarettes, pacifiers. And I’m running away from feelings,” he said then. “I’m very, very happy that it’s all over. I mean, I gave up everything except drinking when I started a family. But even last year, you know, I didn’t do anything. I’ve been drinking too much. . It just became a problem. And I’m really happy that six months have passed, bittersweet, but my feelings are back in my hands.”

Pitt praised fellow sober actor Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Awards 2020 gala, accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” He told the audience that “I sobered up thanks to this guy, and since then every day is getting happier. I love you and thank you.”

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce has not yet been finalized, although in 2019 a judge recognized them both as single. on a claim for custody of minor children.