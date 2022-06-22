Brad Pitt talks about the struggle with depression, tells how he finds and in his life today

Brad Pitt has become a classic movie heart, stealing your heart in a variety of roles. Pitt’s best films include psychological thrillers such as “Fight Club” and “Se7en,” as well as demonstrations of his comedic roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “After Reading Burn.” Recently, Brad Pitt began to act less after his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie and maintain sobriety. The Troy star shared how he copes with depression and finds “joy” in his life these days.

Success has always seemed to haunt Brad Pitt, as he reportedly earns up to $20 million per film and also owns a number of properties in Los Angeles and beyond. It may be shocking news to learn that an actor who looks like he has everything he can ask for is actually struggling with mental illness behind closed doors. During a chat for his cover for GQ, Brad Pitt talked about loneliness and what real human growth is.

I’ve always felt very lonely in my life, lonely as a child, lonely even here, and only recently have I had more hugs with my friends and family. What is this phrase, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can go with a paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy at the same time, it’s maturity, it’s growth.

This is an accurate statement, since life consists of dealing with grief and joy. No one does everything 100% perfectly, including an Oscar-winning actor like Pitt. After being accused of domestic violence, Pitt had to face the long-running drama of a custody battle in which his ex-wife eventually gained sole custody of their six children, resulting in him being granted visitation rights. The 58-year-old star also told GQ that he will constantly dream of pursuers coming out of the dark to strike him. He learned to control these dreams by analyzing what these dreams might mean, and found that it meant that he felt lonely and completely unsafe. It makes sense when being a big star means constantly hunting and chasing paparazzi.

Fortunately, there is a hopeful note in Brad Pitt’s history of depression. He went on to tell GQ about what helped him cope with depression.

…music fills me with such joy. I think joy was a new discovery at a later age. I’ve always moved with the flow, drifting one way and the other. I think I spent years with mild depression, and it was only when I came to terms with it, trying to embrace all sides of myself—beauty and ugliness—that I was able to capture these moments of joy.

The story was told about how Brad Pitt sang and played guitar to the song Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) by Arcade Fire with his friend and filmmaker Spike Jonze. While Brad Pitt is more playing the role of a film producer behind the scenes, perhaps he can be like Clint Eastwood and also work on music for his films.

Something that should give Brad Pitt fans something to look forward to is the upcoming Bullet Train movie, where he kicks a whole bunch of ass at high speed. Reunited with his “Fight Club” stuntman David Leitch, who directed this summer’s blockbuster, Pitt plays a killer tasked with retrieving a briefcase on a bullet train, unaware that many other killers have the same goal. He will also play silent film star John Gilbert in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and the lead role in Joseph Kosinski’s new Formula 1 film, which will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

With all these projects under his belt, Brad Pitt has many reasons to find joy in what life has to offer him.