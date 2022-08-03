Brad Pitt Talks about His Daughter Shiloh and the Epic Video That Went Viral

As they say, children grow up fast. And, apparently, this is no exception for the former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who officially broke up in 2019, but still share six children. While their son Maddox continues to study in South Korea, their eldest daughter Zahara is heading to the prestigious HBCU in the fall. However, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is clearly taking a different path, as evidenced by her turn in the epic dance video that went viral in June. Pitt recently spoke about the actions of young people while promoting his latest film “High-Speed Train”.

But first the video. For those who missed it, the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex, where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt studies, has released on YouTube a demonstration of the performance of its dancers to the hit Doja Cat “Vegas”. The prodigy of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was among the talents presented, but interestingly, after her rare observation blew up the Internet, the clip now completely blurred the segment of Shiloh at the 2:28 mark. Nevertheless, he still has a life on the TikTok platform thanks to the sharp-eyed fans who managed to capture this the moment.

Obviously, Shiloh’s father largely agrees with the Internet assessment that she has serious choreography abilities. Brad Pitt ditched the skirt in favor of a light green suit at the last premiere of the bullet train red carpet on August 1, but he did not refuse praise when talking about one of his children. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 58-year-old actor spoke frankly about the viral video, saying:

Tears are coming, yes, very beautiful.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt technically have a total of three Academy Awards and five Golden Globes just for their acting and producing roles, so it’s not so surprising that one of their descendants shows himself creatively. However, Pitt admitted to the publication that he is actually quite surprised by Shiloh’s dancing. He said,

I do not know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Legged here.

He’s so humble, am I right? At home, he may be Mr. Two-Legged Lefty, but on screen, Brad Pitt remains one of the best starring performers in Hollywood. In a review of the comedy “High-Speed Passenger Express” from Cinemablend, our Eric Eisenberg noted that Pitt’s role as an assassin named “Ladybug” was noticeably joyful. (And most other reviews also mark Pitt as one of the film’s best features.)

And yet, despite the fact that both Brad Pitt and his children have demonstrated their talent with great success, the former currently has no shortage of legal problems with his ex-wife. Namely, he had to resist Angelina Jolie’s offer of sole custody of their younger children, including Shiloh. But the wanted actress eventually won that lengthy lawsuit last October.

His alleged “hatred” for Angelina Jolie as a result of the custody situation allegedly led to their ongoing dispute over the winery. Brad Pitt decided to sue Jolie for selling her stake in a previously joint business, allegedly without obtaining the necessary permission. Although, according to one report, Pitt’s relationship with his six children continues amid the drama, and his recent admiration for Shiloh only seems to prove it.

Bullet Train is officially released in theaters on August 5 as part of the 2022 film schedule. To learn more about behind-the-scenes information about the film, such as the importance of super-physical spaces, filming in the midst of a pandemic and the connection with John Wick 4, check out our exclusive interviews with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and others right now.