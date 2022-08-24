Brad Pitt still “cares” about ex-wife Angelina Jolie, despite the drama at the winery: he wants her to be “happy”

Exit to the main road. Brad Pitt still wants ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be “happy” during their drama at the winery, according to a source in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“He doesn’t support her personally, professionally, or romantically,” the insider says. “If she’s happy, he’s happy. Brad loved Angelina and still cares about her.”

The 58-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star is “constant” in that she wants the 47-year—old “Maleficent” actress to be “happy and healthy and be the best mother for her children,” the source adds.

In fact, when Jolie was going through her “medical problems and surgeries, she usually praised Brad for his support,” the insider points out, adding: “He was with her in everything.”

However, in recent years, the two have clashed over a range of issues, including custody of their children and the sale of their Chateau Miraval winery. Jolie sold her stake in the company in October 2021, which, as Pitt later claimed in the lawsuit, was done without his knowledge and consent.

“Brad has always dreamed of leaving Miraval to his children as part of the family legacy,” an insider tells us, noting that his family has remained a top priority since he and Jolie broke up in September 2016.

The exes, who were officially declared single in April 2019, have six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Meanwhile, their custody battle over their younger children has yet to be resolved.

According to the source, despite all the drama with the wanted actress, Pitt decided to “keep the lives of his children as confidential as possible.”

However, the Oklahoma native’s attempts to stay in touch with the children did not ease his tension with the director of “Unbroken.”

“Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels that he was very unkind to her,” the insider explains, pointing out that Pitt, meanwhile, was “open and honest in his journey.”

Earlier this month, Jolie hit the headlines when news broke that she was a plaintiff in an anonymous lawsuit filed against the FBI in connection with its investigation into Pitt. According to Park, Jolie allegedly filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in March regarding the 2016 airplane incident that played a role in her breakup with Pitt. In court documents obtained by us, “Jane Doe” claimed that she “searched for hidden information for … years to ensure that her children would receive”the “care” and “counseling” they needed to “remedy the harm caused.” ”

The complaint also described the applicant as “the victim of the attack herself” and claimed that the FBI “obstructed and continues to hinder her efforts to provide her children with the necessary ongoing care and medical care and caused further harm to children in the family law system.” (We contacted Pitt and Jolie’s representatives.)

However, earlier this month, an insider informed us that Jolie already has information that is being requested in the lawsuit. The lawsuit focuses on when Pitt was being investigated for child abuse in September 2016 after an alleged accident on the family’s private jet. Two months later, DCFS dropped child abuse charges against the “Fight Club” actor, and the FBI later closed the investigation without charges.

In the new complaint, Jane Doe claimed that she “was not informed of the FBI’s closure of the investigation” before it was announced publicly, and she was not told why the agency decided to close the case.

Throughout the drama, the bullet train actor has remained open about his own falls, the original source tells us, saying that Pitt even decided to outline “everything” in his GQ magazine cover in August, in which he detailed his past with alcohol, passion for acting and more. “[He] didn’t embellish anything,” the insider adds. “The work on Brad is not finished yet, but he can be proud of who he is today.”

