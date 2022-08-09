Brad Pitt Reveals How Bullet Train’s Best Cameo Came About

ATTENTION, SPOILERS: The following article contains light spoilers for Bullet Train. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, act at your own risk!

Part of the fun in David Leitch’s bullet train is the deployment of an amazing cast. From scene to scene, you can never be sure who will appear next — and although the appearance of a number of big names has been spoiled by casting announcements and marketing of the film, there are still a number of surprises in the film. Of these hidden gems, the best, by far, is the hilarious role played by Channing Tatum… and she may well be part of a string of cascading cameos that will last for years to come.

After interviewing Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson last week during a virtual press day for Bullet Train, I asked how it happened that Channing Tatum turned out to be an undisclosed addition to the film. Pitt explained that it’s part of an idea he’s been enjoying lately, where various famous stars randomly appear in each other’s movies. Said the actor,

I like this idea… You know, for example, I appeared in Deadpool 2 for a second, Sandy [Bullock] appeared in this for us, I appeared in Sandy and Channing, and then Channing… I just like this idea of cross-pollinating each other’s projects.

For those who don’t understand the reference, the bullet train isn’t the first time Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum have shared a screen together in 2022. Earlier this year, the two actors joined forces with Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City.” Bullock and Tatum star in the film, and Pitt appears in an unexpected supporting role. And, of course, Bullock also has her own small role in the new action movie.

In Bullet Train, Channing Tatum plays an unnamed passenger who is approached by Brad Pitt’s Ladybug as two men ride on a high-speed train. Ladybug offers a random guy $200 so that he unknowingly gets distracted while Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Mandarin (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) hunt for the hapless killer, but the dude is less concerned about any danger than potential danger. all this in order to be part of the “sexy thing”.

The cameo magic doesn’t stop there, nor does the cameo chain. In our interview, Brad Pitt mentioned his cameo as the invisible hero Who Disappeared in “Deadpool 2”, which is associated with a bullet train, since this film was also shot by his former stuntman David Leitch. However, there is also a secondary connection, namely the unexpected appearance of Ryan Reynolds, who briefly appears near the end of the film and is revealed as the killer who was supposed to be on the train instead of Ladyboy.

So what awaits Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds in this episodic game? And who will be the next actor to join in the fun? We have no idea, but we are certainly glad to know.

“Bullet Train” includes a star-studded cast that goes far beyond the names mentioned in this article, and after hitting theaters last Friday, it’s the number one movie in the United States. To find out what other movies are due in theaters and streaming services before the end of the year, check out our movie release calendar for 2022.