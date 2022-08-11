Brad Pitt “pushes to see” his children amid a “difficult” and “hostile” situation with Angelina Jolie

Make it work. Brad Pitt is still fighting with Angelina Jolie over their winery, but he’s trying not to let it affect his relationship with their children, an insider exclusively reports in a new issue of Us Weekly.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s family album: the cutest photos with their 6 children

“[He] strives to see them as often as possible, wherever they are,” a source says of the 58—year-old “Bullet Train” actor. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and it meant a lot to them. Besides, he made a big fuss about Shiloh on her 16th birthday.”

The Oscar winner and director of Unbroken, 47, has six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (Jolie adopted Maddox before she began an affair with Pitt; the Babylonian actor later adopted him in 2006.)

“Brad cherishes every moment spent with the kids,” the insider adds. “He likes being a parent and he was trying to make the most of a difficult situation, given how hostile she was with Angelina.”

The ups and downs of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the years

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star and the “Wanted” actress tied the knot in August 2014 after almost ten years of marriage, and then broke up in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The former spouses were declared legally single in April 2019, but since then they have been involved in a messy custody battle.

The duo also fought for the Chateau Miraval winery, which they co-owned during their marriage. Jolie sold her stake in the company in October 2021, and Pitt later claimed in a lawsuit that she did it without his knowledge and consent.

“Brad was never given the opportunity to buy Miraval,” a source told us last month. “He would have been happy to make a generous offer, but they never made it to him.”

Rare Quotes from Brad Pitt about His 6 children with Angelina Jolie

However, despite the ongoing drama, the Emmy Award winner has tried to stay calm when it comes to children. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma native touted Shiloh, who has recently become popular thanks to her dance moves. “I don’t know where she got it from,” Pitt joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m Mr. Two—Legged here. I like it when they find their own way, find what they are interested in, and thrive.”

The beaming dad also praised Zahara, who is going to go to school at Spelman College later this year. “I’m so proud of her,” he told Vanity Fair earlier this month. “She’s so smart. She’ll do even better in college. It’s an exciting and wonderful time to find your own path and pursue your interests.”

To learn more about Pitt’s relationship with his children and Jolie’s children, watch the video above and grab the new issue of Us Weekly, which is already on sale.