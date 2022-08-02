Brad Pitt on why he wore a skirt to the premiere of “High-speed Train”: “We’re all going to die”

Brad Pitt has his reasons! The actor spoke about his unforgettable fashion decision to wear a skirt to the premiere of a bullet train last month.

“I don’t know,” the 58—year-old movie star told Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, August 1. “We’re all going to die, so let’s screw it up,” Pitt added.

The Oklahoma native starred in the image on July 19 at the upcoming screening of the film in Berlin, Germany. He took to the red carpet in a linen suit with a ragged edge and a pleated design. Pitt paired the skirt with a matching linen jacket, a pale pink shirt and Stylmartin boots that drew attention to his tattoos on his legs.

Bullet Train, which will be released in theaters on August 5, follows five assassins who learn that their missions have something in common while aboard a fast-moving train. In addition to Pitt, who plays Ladyboy, the film also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry.

The “Fight Club” star isn’t the only person in his family who has made headlines because of a recent decision. The producer’s daughter Zahara is celebrating a new chapter, preparing for school at Spelman College.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Pitt’s ex—wife Angelina Jolie signed a cute Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, when 17-year-old Zahara posed with classmates. “It’s a very special place and an honor to have a family member as the new Spelman girl.”

The Golden Globe winner was later seen showing off her moves with other families of those who attended the historically established college for black women in Atlanta. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni show Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to ride an electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” reads the caption to a viral TikTok video uploaded on Sunday.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 125,000 times, Jolie laughs while briefly joining in a line dance. Zahara watched from the side of the room before hugging her mom with a smile.

Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Shiloh also attracts attention with her dance films. “It brings tears to my eyes, yes,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, calling the teen “very handsome.” This summer, Shiloh made headlines when she starred in the music video for the Doja Cat track “Vegas” from the soundtrack to Elvis.

Pitt added: “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Legged here. I like it when they find their own way, find what they are interested in, and thrive.”

In addition to Zahara and Shiloh, Jolie and Pitt have children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage. The couple is still embroiled in a messy custody battle over their younger children, despite being officially declared single in 2019.