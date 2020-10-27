Brad Pitt Officially Joins Joe Biden’s Campaign

Actor Brad Pitt showed his support for the Democratic Party and officially joined Joe Biden’s campaign.

Brad Pitt surprised his fans by officially joining Joe Biden’s campaign for the Presidency of the United States, lending his voice for a new Democratic party announcement a week before the November 3 elections.

In this announcement, the actor affirms that Joe Biden is the perfect candidate to be president of all American citizens, because today it takes a leader who understands the needs of the people, to find a solution.

Likewise, Brad Pitt, in his speech, pointed out that the North American country needs a president who “unites” the people, and who above all supports all citizens regardless of their political interests.

“Someone who works as hard for the people who voted for him as for those who did not. May he be a president for all Americans ”

It is worth mentioning that Pitt has not been the only one to express his support for Joe Biden, because last week through Somagnews we learned that a large part of the cast of “Avengers” organized a virtual event with Kamala Harris, a candidate for the Vice Presidency.

In this event, the presence of great Hollywood stars such as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd and Zoë Saldaña, to name a few, could be observed.

Brad Pitt and other artists join Joe Biden’s campaign

Not only the film world has joined in this US presidential battle, because a few days ago Taylor Switf and Billie Eilish also asked to vote for Joe Biden through their social networks.

Likewise, the Democratic party has had the support of Latino artists such as Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Ricky Martin, who have also used the power of digital platforms to express their political opinions.



