Brad Pitt not present in the reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

New buzz for the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith! A reboot is planned with Amazon Studio but Brad Pitt is not in the game?

Info or intox ?

It was actor Donald Glover who broke the big news on his Instagram account in Story! Indeed, he revealed that he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith series!

For this reboot of the cult film by Brad Pitt, Francesca Sloane from Atlanta and Fargo fame co-created the project! Mark your calendars: it is due out in 2022 with Amazon Studios and New Regency!

Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, posted a video in which she talks about this brand new project! Francesca Sloane will therefore be the showrunner for Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency will be the executive producers, as will Jenny Robins of Wells Street Films.

We do not know how this version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith will differ specifically from the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie… So we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more information!

MR. AND MRS. SMITH: THE WORSHIP OF BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE

In case you haven’t seen Mr. and Mrs. Smith yet, he immerses us in the adventures of John and Jane Smith! An upper class couple whose wedding is on the rocks and known around the world! Headlining to interpret this modern and strange couple? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie!

What makes things even weirder? They are both secret agents but have kept their true profession a secret!

Shock when the agencies they work for respectively assign them to kill each other! Fortunately, John and Jane decide to put aside their differences… They will therefore fight against the assassins sent later to eliminate them…

Not surprisingly, the film was a huge hit the world over! Making over $ 487 million worldwide on a budget of $ 110 million, Mr. and Mrs. Smith set the cinema world on fire!

While it was a question of reuniting Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for a sequel, nothing finally came of these conversations … Given that the two actors are now separated in their personal lives, one could logically deduce that such project is irrelevant!

So it’s Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s turn to leave their mark on Mr. and Mrs. Smith! But what do they have in store for us? Case to be continued …