Brad Pitt May Retire, Says He’s at the Last Stage of his Acting Career

Brad Pitt, one of the most prominent movie stars of the last few decades, may soon retire, saying that he is at the “last stage” of his acting career. The American actor first received recognition in 1991 for his role as a cowboy hitchhiker in Ridley Scott’s road movie “Thelma and Louise”. After starring in big-budget productions such as Where the River Flows, Legends of Autumn and Interview with a Vampire, Pitt began to receive critical acclaim for his roles in films such as David Fincher’s crime thriller Seven and Terry Gilliam’s sci-fi hit. 12 Monkeys, the last of which earned him his first Oscar nomination.

After nominations for “The Mysterious Story of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball,” Pitt finally won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth’s understudy in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” After a short break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitt returned to the big screen, playing a memorable role in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. This year Pitt will also play the main role in the summer film “High-Speed Train” by David Leitch and in the new Damien Chazelle film “Babylon”, which involves an ensemble of actors. Although it seemed that the career of the 58-year-old actor was about to undergo a late surge, it seems that this will not happen.

During a recent interview with GQ magazine, Pitt suggested that he could retire from acting very soon, saying that he is at the “last stage” of his acting career. The actor clearly believes that his film career is fading rather than starting again, calling the current period in which he is “the last semester or trimester.” Read Pitt’s full comment below:

I consider myself on my last legs, in this last semester or trimester. What will be in this section? And how do I want to design it?

While it seemed that Pitt might have been inspired by the Oscar win and entered an exciting new chapter in his career, it’s certainly disappointing to hear that he may be ready to end it very soon. These Pitt comments are likely to draw attention to how the beloved movie star will chart the final course of his career. The high-octane bullet train hits theaters on August 5, followed by another starring role for Pitt in Babylon, which hits screens this Christmas. In addition to these two films, Pitt is currently starring in an untitled John Watts project alongside George Clooney.

In addition, it is unclear how many more roles Pitt will take on, given these recent comments, which should be taken with a grain of salt. Pitt made similar comments in 2011, saying he expected to retire by 2014, which, of course, did not happen. Since then, he has played some of the best roles in his career in the films “The Big Short Game” and “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”, proving that he still has a lot left in the tank. Regardless of when Brad Pitt decides to retire, he has already achieved enough in his career to become one of the most legendary leading men of all time.