Brad Pitt married to Jennifer Aniston in secrecy?

The rumor still swells about a marriage between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston … So, real info or improbable imagination of a fan?

Since 2005, fans couldn’t take it anymore: Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ever get back together? They were able to believe it when the confinement was announced in the United States. Since then, a rumor has spread …

The two actors would have remarried in the greatest secrecy! It must also be said that the confinement has brought water to the mill of those who want to see the glamorous couple meet again. An error in the dates changed everything.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston thus find themselves confined in the same apartment! An error of time to bring the children back, and so the couple are reunited … But he’s hiding it.

It takes expert fan eyes to see the actor in his ex-wife in a video. Suddenly, the two find themselves in the spotlight once again: are they together again?

Since then, confinement has therefore confirmed the good understanding between the two players. But a persistent rumor is still supporting: Brad Pitt would have surprised a second marriage to Jennifer Aniston! But the Gossip Cop is watching …

BRAD PITT – JENNIFER ANISTON: SECRET SECOND MARRIAGE?

According to some Tabloids, the actor would have used his vacation in Mexico to prepare this surprise. Because both spent their holidays in the same country… As if by chance!

With the support of Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston’s best friend, Brad Pitt would have invited his future wife (and ex-wife) to a place … She would then have discovered 22 Tiki torches.

She would have understood, cried … But none of this happened, according to Gossip Cop. Because the two actors remain above all friends … But they certainly did not spend their holidays in the same place!

They were in fact at the most opposite points of Mexico, more than 2,000 kilometers away. So according to rumor police sources, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were a far cry from a second marriage!