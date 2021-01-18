Brad Pitt: Jennifer Aniston, uncomfortable?

Actress Jennifer Aniston returns to the photo where she got angry over a photo of Brad Pitt! We tell you more.

Jennifer Aniston recounts the time she got upset over an old photo of Brad Pitt.

The separation of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is one of the most memorable divorces on the planet! Indeed the two artists formed one of the most emblematic couples of Hollywood.

In 1999 they appeared on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards together. This is the first time we will see the couple officially together.

Even though he was dating a year before. In July 2000 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston say Yes in Malibu, California.

In the years since, the couple will appear hand in hand on the red carpet. At the time, Jennifer Aniston played Rachel in the popular Friends series.

In fact, the actor even made an appearance in an episode of the series. In 2005, the love story came to an end.

Indeed, Jennifer Aniston and her husband are divorcing. Rumors surrounding their separation are surfacing.

And a lot of times we talk about Angelina Jolie. The latter met the handsome actor on the set of the film Mr and Mrs Smith.

It won’t take much for the handsome man to succumb to her charm. We know that the two artists flirted on the set.

In fact, Angelina Jolie is still seen as one of the main reasons for the couple’s divorce. A few months after their divorce, Jennifer Aniston discovers a photo shoot of her ex and Angelina Jolie.

BRAD PITT: THIS PHOTO THAT ANISTONED JENNIFER ANISTON

We are therefore after a few months of the most famous divorce on the planet. At the time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had yet to formalize their relationship.

Even though many of us suspected it! Indeed several rumors said that they were already in a relationship.

And above all that Angelina Jolie would have pushed the couple to their separation. So, the actor and the brunette beauty took part in a photoshoot for W Magazine.

Brad Pitt then collaborated with photographer Steven Klein on this project. In 2006, actress Jennifer Aniston returned to this photoshoot in an interview.

“This is not my life. He does what he wants, it’s none of my business. She confided. “He made his choice, we are divorced and you see why. »Adds the pretty blonde.

The Friends actress then explained that her ex-husband would never have done the photoshoot in an attempt to hurt her. Indeed, she even thinks it sounds like it’s just art.

A few months after this famous photo shoot, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie confirmed their relationship. The couple have since married and have 6 children.

But now the fairy tale has come to an end. Indeed, the two actors are in the middle of a divorce.