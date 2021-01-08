Brad Pitt is set to fall madly in love in 2021!

Brad Pitt has had several big disappointments in recent years. However, the actor could finally fall in love in 2021.

Brad Pitt has struggled to find love again since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The actor could end up falling in love in 2021, if a psychic is to be believed.

Brad Pitt is one of the hottest Hollywood actors. For several years, he has been a huge success and fans have seen him in the movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The handsome actor has everything going for him and still looks so sexy at the top of his 57 years. Still, he seems to have struggled to find love since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Brad was doing better in the arms of Nicole Poturalski, a 27-year-old supermodel, in 2020.

Everyone thought he was having the perfect love until they found out that Nicole… was married. Brad Pitt tried to hang on and even seemed addicted to the young woman. Still, Nicole chose to stay with her 68-year-old husband, Here explains.

Ex Angelina Jolie is therefore in need of love, but that shouldn’t last for very long. If a psychic is to be believed, a young woman should soon make him happy.

BRAD PITT ABOUT TO FALL IN LOVE?

Brad Pitt could finally be ready for a beautiful love affair. Soraya Dulorme, clairvoyant for the Woman Ac Astro Consult made a draw with five cards to know the future of the actor. As echoed Here, the Star Becoming Oracle contains the arcanum of celebration, judgment, and loyalty.

According to the psychic, Brad could experience intense love in the arms of a beautiful stranger. “In 2021, he is going to really fall in love with a young woman who is different from the artistic world, far from the glitter,” she said.

Nevertheless, this story should not last long and Brad Pitt is going to have a realization. So that should lead him to a more stable relationship. “This will bring him a certain form of peace, a renewal of youth, baggage to deal with legal problems,” she added.

Thus, the actor will be able to have support in 2021 in order to face the final details of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Indeed, the two stars have yet to take stock of the custody of their children, but also their many assets.