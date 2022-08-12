Brad Pitt is “extremely protective” of his children: Inside their Hangouts in Los Angeles

Connection with his family! Over the years, Brad Pitt has formed a special bond with each of the children, which only strengthened after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“He takes care of all his children and loves when they are at his home in Los Angeles, where they enjoy a long dinner together, walk around the estate and sometimes go to the coast, where they like to walk on the beach.” the source exclusively reports in the new issue of Us Weekly, which is now on newsstands.

According to an insider, the 58-year-old actor has taken precautions when it comes to the welfare of his children. “Brad tries very hard to keep his time with the kids a secret, he protects them from scrutiny and thus is very protective,” the source explains.

Pitt became a father for the first time after he started dating 47-year-old Jolie in 2005. Against the background of their romance, the star of Ocean’s Eleven Friends adopted her son Maddox, and later they added their daughter Zahara to their family. The family of the former couple increased with the arrival of daughter Shiloh in 2006. A year later, Pitt and Jolie adopted son Pax from Vietnam, and then in 2008 they had twins, Knox and Vivienne.

After more than ten years of marriage, Pitt and Jolie broke up in 2016 (the couple married two years before the breakup).

Shortly before the actress filed for divorce, the “Lost City” star became the subject of a child abuse investigation due to a past incident on a family plane. It was later approved by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

At the time, the Oklahoma native was thinking about taking inspiration from his life to strengthen his roles on screen. “My individual experience is somewhat universal in that you know our parents, our universe, our gods, our first imprint of how to behave, react, feel in the world,” he told CNN that Ad Astra is formed by his children. . “And despite the fact that, to varying degrees, some of us bear pain and confusion from this more than others. I think it takes almost a lifetime to figure out what was yours and what was theirs.”

He added: “My dad always said he wanted to give me a better life than the one he had because of extreme poverty, and he did it. And it makes me think, as a father, what can I offer my children better than I had?”

Pitt, who was officially declared single in April 2019, later spoke about his children during his Oscar acceptance speech. “This is for my kids who color everything I do,” he said while celebrating his award for Best Supporting Actor in February 2020. “I adore you.”

Shortly after the victory, Pitt talked about what kind of future he would like for his children. “I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, in everything that interests them most,” he told reporters. “It’s about guiding as much as you can, but they can try everything and try what their passion is.”

