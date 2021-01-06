Brad Pitt is enjoying his trip with Flea!

Brad Pitt is having a good time with his friends. The American actor was seen with Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers on a sunny island …

Brad Pitt is currently on vacation in the sun. The American actor started the year in the Turks and Caicos Islands with great company.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex was therefore spotted with several of her friends in a sublime villa. The actor was in the company of bassist from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

People magazine has unveiled the photos in its magazine. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was seen shirtless by the beach.

On the program, snowmobiles but also scuba diving to explore the reefs that abound on the island. In the images, the actor shows off his tattoos that his fans are familiar with.

As Just Jared outlet reports, the actor has a new tattoo he had yet to reveal. The latter has an inscription on his back.

BRAD PITT ENJOYING THE SUN WITH FLEA DES RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

The American actor is therefore enjoying a vacation with friends. He celebrated Christmas with his children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne in small groups.

People magazine reveals in its latest edition that the actor spent New Years Eve with his family, but without Angelina Jolie. A source said Brad Pitt was due to spend Christmas with the actress, but plans have changed.

“Brad and Angelina are both responsible people. They have therefore divorced and they do not want their break-up to interfere with the well-being of their children. No way. “, A source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

Last I heard, Brad Pitt reportedly had a romance with Nicole Poturalski. Last summer, the star packed her bags for the gentle beaches of France with the German model on a private beach. A few weeks later, the press wrote that the couple had separated. After only a few months spent together.