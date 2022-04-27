Brad Pitt is convinced that Angelina Jolie wants the children to have nothing to do with him after a custody battle

Stay in the fight. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from agreeing to custody of their children — and neither of them is going to back down.

Pitt believes that the 46-year-old philanthropist “will never agree to joint custody and will work until the children turn 18,” the insider claims.

According to the source, the Oklahoma native believes that his ex-wife hopes that the children “will not want to have anything to do with him” when they reach adulthood. However, an insider tells Us, “Brad won’t give up the fight.”

Pitt and Jolie got married in France in August 2014 after almost 10 years of marriage. They have six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, and three years later the couple was officially declared unmarried. .

However, the divorce battle raged as the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-stars remained at odds over custody of their minor children. Last year, we confirmed that a judge ruled in favor of Pitt sharing custody with Jolie before the “Interrupted Life” star successfully removed Judge John Oderkirk from the case. She previously tried to disqualify the judge in August 2020, saying that “current business and professional relationships” were not disclosed. (At the time, Pitt disagreed, as his team claimed there was a “well-documented history” of the duo’s past with Oderkirk.)

Pitt petitioned for a review of Oderkirk’s suspension, but the California Supreme Court rejected the petition in October 2021. On the eve of the new year, a source told Us that the “Thelma and Louise” actor wanted to restore his broken relationship with his ex.

“Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina will find a way to forgive each other and move forward, at least for the sake of the children,” the insider noted. “He hates all bad blood.”

In addition to the custody battle, the Golden Globe winner and the “Eternal” star fought for ownership of their Chateau Miraval estate. In court documents obtained by us earlier this year, Pitt claimed that Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a third party without his knowledge and consent. He also accused the “Maleficent” actress of trying to make a profit that she did not earn, and of violating their agreement to sell their shares only by mutual consent.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of how the same person neglects his legal and ethical obligations,” a source close to the situation told us in February. “At the same time, she violated the rights of the only person who invested money and capital in the success of the business, intending to sell both the business and the family home to a third-party competitor. She’s looking for a return on investments she didn’t make and returns she didn’t earn.”

In his statement, Pitt asked to cancel the sale of Jolie’s shares and sought damages.