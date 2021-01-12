Brad Pitt is a huge fan of actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

At 57, actor Brad Pitt is a true fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and doesn’t hide it at all! We tell you more. Brad Pitt is a huge fan of actress and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

For those who don’t know her, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator of the Fleabag series. It is a dramatic comedy released in 2016 and broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

The series now has two seasons. It traces the life of a scathing young woman struggling to find a place in modern London society.

With this series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed herself to the general public. His production has many fans. And not the least!

Indeed, actor Brad Pitt is a huge fan of Fleabag himself! In fact, one of the actresses of the series, Sian Clifford had the opportunity to meet the handsome man at the Academy Awards.

The young woman still remembers Brad Pitt’s reaction. We reveal everything to you!

BRAD PITT: A REAL GROUPIE OF PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE

Sian Clifford then told The Guardian media how Hollywood stars have welcomed the new Fleabag series. She then said that actor Brad Pitt made no secret of the fact that he was a huge fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s work.

Knowing that he really is a fan of the show was surreal to me! Says Sian Clifford. You should know that the British comedy received the prize for the best comic series!

And Phoebe Waller Bridge was awarded the title of Best Actress! Just that.

Unfortunately for Brad Pitt and the other Fleabag fans, the series will only have two seasons! In fact, in the last scene of the series, we see the lead actress waving at the camera as if to say goodbye. So it was indeed a goodbye!