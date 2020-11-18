Brad Pitt helping those who need it most

The famous actor decided to do charity work and drove a truck bringing food to those who need it most amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite being a famous actor, Brad Pitt does not forget about social causes and proved once again that he is a good citizen.

One of his most prominent interventions was when he promoted the recovery of the areas devastated in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina by building sustainable houses.

Now, in times of pandemic, the actor joined the distribution of food in Los Angeles among those most in need.

He did it with discretion, only surprised by a citizen who with his cell phone obtained the photos in which the 56-year-old Pitt’s working day is seen.

Brad Pitt feeds those most in need

The actor arrived driving a large truck full of food to South Central in Los Angeles, where crowds of people lined up to access them.

Once there, he spent hours unloading the products and helping with the delivery. Dressed in a jean, a white T-shirt and a shirt, he complements his style with a cap that also helped him go unnoticed.

Something that also facilitated the mask. These are the first photos of the actor since he separated from his German girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

One of his best friends, the British artist Thomas Houseago, joined the work day.

“He was completely engaged, you could see it wasn’t about him showing up and showing his face. He was wearing the gloves and he was involved as much and probably more than anyone there, ”a witness told the Daily Mail.

“It was several hours. I would only stop every hour or so to take a short three-minute break for a cigarette and then go back to work. He moved more boxes than anyone.

He was not at all arrogant when he went out to deliver them to the crowd with his mask on, according to witnesses told La Verdad Noticias.

Most people probably didn’t know who he was. In the end he took off his mask to chat with the volunteers in the back of the truck for a while after the line was over. ”

According to attendees, Brad Pitt seemed happy and was constantly dancing and joking with people.

At one point, he walked to the front of the truck and pulled out a portable speaker, plugged it into his iPhone, and played upbeat music.

He had a really basic meal for lunch: scrambled eggs and mashed potatoes with a plastic knife and fork from a container he bought at the cafeteria.

Despite his professional success this year, which gave his first Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor, his personal life was by no means easy.

His court battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for custody of their six children remains open after five years of disputes.

It seemed that the tension between the actors had relaxed and reached an agreement, but again they continue to battle.

In recent months they had been doing family therapy and during confinement they even enjoyed some activities together with their children.

In addition, it was recently revealed that his relationship with model Nicole Poturalski, 27, came to an end after the couple were first seen in August.

Since Pitt separated from Jolie, he has been linked to several famous women, such as Siena Miller, Charlize Theron, and Alia Shawkat. Although he was seen most often with Shawkat, sources close to the actor said they “are just friends.”

In January, he made an ironic reference to his love life during his Golden Globe award acceptance speech: “I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn’t because they say I date anyone they see me with. And that would be uncomfortable. ” The relationship with Poturalski was the only one proven.

