Brad Pitt gives a role to Tiffany Haddish in his next film!

New project in progress for Brad Pitt! To the delight of fans, his next film and he gives a role to Tiffany Haddish.

New project in progress for Brad Pitt! To the delight of fans, his next film is on the way and he gives a role to Tiffany Haddish.

It’s been official for a few hours now! Brad Pitt is back with a new sci-fi movie!

Delighted, the fans absolutely want to know more! But unfortunately, the information is shared with us in a trickle as the project is very recent.

Landscape with Invisible Hand does not yet have an official release date. Additionally, MGM, which produces the project, has yet to announce a filming start date.

However, it’s already known for sure that Brad Pitt starred comedian Tiffany Haddish. Case to be continued for the rest of the cast so …

BRAD PITT LANDSCAPES WITH A LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND ADAPTATION

This is the good news of the day! After obtaining the rights to the book in 2017, Brad Pitt will therefore carry out this project in collaboration between MGM, Plan B and Annapurna.

Indeed, Landscape with Invisible Hand will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by author MT Anderson. But what does Brad Pitt have in store for this new science fiction film?

The official script has also not yet been released … But the original work tells how, “After an alien invasion that wrecks the world economy, two teenage boys are going to broadcast their love lives to fascinated aliens.” When their relationship starts to flounder, they both find themselves stuck in a relationship they can’t get out of or put their families on the line. ”

So it looks promising! Especially with Brad Pitt at the helm and Tiffany Haddish at the head of the bill.