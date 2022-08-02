Brad Pitt doesn’t know where his daughter Shiloh learned to dance from: “Brings tears to her eyes”

Just a proud dad! Brad Pitt gave a rare comment about his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance moves.

“It brings tears to my eyes, yes,” the 58—year-old actor told Bullet Train Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 1, calling the teenager “very handsome.”

Pitt added: “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Legged here. I like it when they find their own way, find what they are interested in, and thrive.”

Shiloh is one of six children Pitt shares with ex Angelina Jolie. The former couple are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Earlier this summer, Shiloh made headlines when she starred in the music video for the Doja Cat track “Vegas” from the Elvis soundtrack.

“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They won’t have a problem if she wants to become a professional, but they don’t force it on her in any way.”

The insider added that “Shiloh loves to dance,” explaining: “She is very talented and has been going to these classes for several years.”

The hobby also helped the teenager to socialize.

“She also has some good friends thanks to the dance community, and they are all in chat rooms and sharing their favorite playlists and things like that,” the source said. “The teachers are very impressed with her and say that there is no limit to the possibilities if she wants to rise to the next level, and Shiloh can do it.”

A few days before Pitt revealed Shiloh’s love of dancing, the eldest daughter of the exes hit the news because of her college choice. Zahara will visit Spelman, and Jolie will meet her new classmates at a family event over the weekend.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet of the film “Eternal” during the 16th Rome Film Festival 2021, October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the Maleficent star wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 31. “It’s a very special place and honor to have a family member as Spelman’s new girlfriend.”

Pitt and Jolie, who split in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the performers are still in the midst of a messy custody battle over their children.

“Brad will not give up the fight,” another source told us in April, noting that the actor “will never agree to joint custody and is going to serve time until the children turn 18.”